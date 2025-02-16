17-year-old dies after shot in the head in Queens

HOLLISWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head in Queens.
Police say it happened inside a home on Clover Place in Holliswood just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
EMS rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injury.
A person of interest is in custody and being questioned, but so far there have been no arrests.
