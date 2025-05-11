24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police: Man killed in stabbing after dispute on MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 11, 2025 9:51PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed in a stabbing after a dispute on an MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Police say it happened on the J90 shuttle on Etna Street and Crescent Street in Cypress Hills just before 2 p.m.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW