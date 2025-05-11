Police: Man killed in stabbing after dispute on MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed in a stabbing after a dispute on an MTA shuttle bus in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Police say it happened on the J90 shuttle on Etna Street and Crescent Street in Cypress Hills just before 2 p.m.
A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
