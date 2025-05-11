Man killed, woman injured in Bronx shooting

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday off Willis Avenue in Mott Haven.
The 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 42-year-old woman who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Police do not have a description of the gunman.
