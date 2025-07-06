Man shot in the neck near pool entrance in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the neck near the entrance to a pool in the Bronx.
Gunfire rang out shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday along Fulton Avenue in Crotona Park near the brick entryway to the play center.
Police say the victim is a 21-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
An investigation is underway.
