Man shot in the neck near pool entrance in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the neck near the entrance to a pool in the Bronx.

Gunfire rang out shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday along Fulton Avenue in Crotona Park near the brick entryway to the play center.

Police say the victim is a 21-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

