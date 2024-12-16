Police: Man shoved onto Midtown subway tracks in unprovoked attack

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who shoved a 72-year-old man onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

The unprovoked attack happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on the F train platform at the Herald Square station.

Other subway riders reportedly helped the victim back onto the platform.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

