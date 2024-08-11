Police: Man stabbed in abdomen outside Randall's Island migrant shelter

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen on Randall's Island.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside the migrant shelter.

The 26-year-old man was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a man who fled the scene wearing all black clothing.

No arrests have been made.

