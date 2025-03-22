Man stabbed at fast food market in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a fast food market in Long Island City.

The attack happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they are still trying to figure out whether the attack happened inside the store or on the street at the corner of 44th Drive and 23rd Street right near the Court Street Station for the G train.

The 33-year-old victim suffered knife wounds to his torso and lower back.

It is not clear what preceded the attack.

The attacker got away.

