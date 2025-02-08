Police: Man struck in face with metal object on Queens subway

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused in a violent attack on a subway in Queens.

It happened Wednesday on an F train near the 67th Avenue station in Forest Hills.

Investigators say the suspect struck a 26-year-old man in the face with a metal object.

It is not clear what led to the attack.

