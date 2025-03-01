NYPD chaplain Michael Eguino arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution in the Bronx

Marcus Solis has more on the chaplain's arrest.

Marcus Solis has more on the chaplain's arrest.

Marcus Solis has more on the chaplain's arrest.

Marcus Solis has more on the chaplain's arrest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD chaplain has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a prostitute in the Bronx.

Rev. Michael Eguino, 40, was charged with patronizing prostitution, according to the authorities.

The priest was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Friday at a motel in Pelham Gardens, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post and New York Daily News.

Eguino was appointed an NYPD chaplain in August 2021. He also served as a spiritual director for NYPD Manhattan, Bronx, and Staten Island Holy Name Society.

The chaplain was ordained a Catholic priest back in July 2015, and was serving as a pastor at St. Anselm Church in the Bronx.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.