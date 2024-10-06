NYPD searching for suspect accused of stealing cash in string of Queens store robberies

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a string of store robberies in Queens during the summer.

According to the NYPD, the suspect broke into at least eight businesses in August by mostly getting in through back doors. Most of the robberies took place in the early morning, and the suspect stole cash from the store's register before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say no one was injured during the time of the robberies.

The following is a timeline of the reported robberies:

Incident 1: Around 4:55 a.m. on August 7, the suspect entered a business at 254-11 Northern Boulevard and removed about $100 from a drawer.

Incident 2: Around 6 p.m. on August 9, the suspect entered a business at 210-03 Northern Boulevard and removed about $340 from a cash register.

Incident 3: Around 4:15 a.m. on August 10, the suspect entered a business at 209-35 Northern Boulevard and removed about $600 from a cash register.

Incident 4: Around 4:45 a.m. on August 10, the suspect entered a business at 209-29 Northern Boulevard and fled the scene with no money taken.

Incident 5: Around 3:30 a.m. on August 14, the suspect entered a business at 253-23 Union Turnpike and removed about $650.

Incident 6: Around 3:45 a.m. on August 18, the suspect entered a business at 41-25 162nd Street and removed about $6,500 from a safe.

Incident 7: Around 4:15 a.m. on August 18, the suspect entered a business at 41-23 162nd Street and removed $1,000 from a cash register.

Incident 8: Around 4:45 a.m. on August 18, the suspect entered a business at 41-19 162nd Street and removed about $5,000 from a cash register.

Based on NYPD's estimates, the suspect managed to steal more than $14,000 in cash in total from all the robberies.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

