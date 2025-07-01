Boyfriend arrested after woman found fatally stabbed inside her Bronx apartment, police

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a woman was found fatally stabbed inside her apartment in the Bronx.

Police say 39-year-old Khaleel Cooper fatally stabbed Tamara Rowe just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a residential building on East 232nd Street in the Wakefield section.

Officers found the 40-year-old woman with stab wounds to her chest and right arm. First responders transported the victim to Montefiore Hospital, where she later died.

Cooper was Rowe's boyfriend and the incident was a domestic dispute, according to officials.

He was arrested Monday and faces murder charges among others.

