Police investigating after man stabbed to death near Barclays Center

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. at Flatbush and Atlantic Avenue in Park Slope.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police believe be was attacked by a group of people, but there is no word on a motive.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.