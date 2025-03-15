24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police investigating after man stabbed to death near Barclays Center

Saturday, March 15, 2025 2:54AM
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. at Flatbush and Atlantic Avenue in Park Slope.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police believe be was attacked by a group of people, but there is no word on a motive.

No arrests have been made.

