Teen shot and killed near Coney Island Boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was shot and killed a block away from the Coney Island Boardwalk.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Surf Avenue at 36th Street.

Police say the teen was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

