Three teens stabbed in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 8, 2024 4:51AM
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three teens were stabbed in Brooklyn - one of them in the chest.

The attack took place shortly before 8 p.m. in East Flatbush near the intersection of Utica and Church Avenues.

All three victims survived.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest, a 14-year-old was stabbed in the wrist, and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the hand.

Police have not given a motive.

