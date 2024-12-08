Three teens stabbed in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three teens were stabbed in Brooklyn - one of them in the chest.

The attack took place shortly before 8 p.m. in East Flatbush near the intersection of Utica and Church Avenues.

All three victims survived.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest, a 14-year-old was stabbed in the wrist, and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the hand.

Police have not given a motive.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.