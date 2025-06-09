24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Two teens stabbed at large gathering in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
Monday, June 9, 2025 3:45AM
Twp teems stabbed at large outdoor gathering in Bushwick
Two teens were stabbed at a large outdoor gathering in Brooklyn.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers were stabbed at a large gathering in Brooklyn.

Police say the victims were part of a celebration taking place at Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

Officers had shown up to control the crowd when they spotted the pair.

One victim was an 18-year-old who was stabbed in the back, the other is a 19-year-old who was stabbed in the abdomen. Both are expected to survive.

The attacker got away.

