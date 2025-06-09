Two teens stabbed at large gathering in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers were stabbed at a large gathering in Brooklyn.
Police say the victims were part of a celebration taking place at Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
Officers had shown up to control the crowd when they spotted the pair.
One victim was an 18-year-old who was stabbed in the back, the other is a 19-year-old who was stabbed in the abdomen. Both are expected to survive.
The attacker got away.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.