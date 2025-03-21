Salon du Chocolat, international trade show for chocolate lovers, returns to NYC after 5-year hiatus

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Calling all chocolate lovers: the Salon du Chocolat makes its grand return to New York City's Javits Center on Friday after a five-year-hiatus.

Established in 1994 in Paris, Salon du Chocolat is an international trade show dedicated to the chocolate and cocoa industry.

The event features chocolate brands from around the world and the chocolatiers behind the magic, like chef Jacques Torres. At the event, attendees indulge in chocolate samples, make their own chocolate and also learn about the process of making the delectable dessert from bean to bar.

One of the highlights of the Salon du Chocolat is its fashion showcase, where chocolate makers and designers team up to create real-life, edible creations.

This year's showcase will feature a chocolate dress inspired by Snow White.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo catches up with the chocolatier and designer behind the interpretation, Jeremy Molliex-Donjon, about his work and the inspiration behind it.

You can learn more about the event on the Salon du Chocolat website.

