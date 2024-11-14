30 rival gang members arrested and indicted for years of violence in NYC: Manhattan DA

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- In the city's latest crackdown on violence, 30 rival gang members were arrested and indicated, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office says.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the NYPD on Thursday revealed the indictment of the members, who are part of the "200/8 block," "6 block" and O.E.D. (Own Every Dollar) gangs.

"We will not tolerate gun violence on our streets," said Bragg. "If you use guns to commit violence and cause harm, you will be held accountable."

Bragg acknowledged those specific groups allegedly are responsible for about 50% of the shootings that have occurred in Inwood and Washington Heights. He also said just this year, they've accounted for 50% of the shootings in three or four precincts.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for 18 shootings since 2018, all stemming from gang rivalries. In some of those instances. innocent bystanders became victims. Authorities also say some of the guns confiscated during these arrests were illegally transported from Ohio.

"These indictments demonstrate the unwavering determination of law enforcement to identify and apprehend those who are terrorizing our communities with violence and disorder," added NYPD Interim Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon.

Among the members arrested was 16-year-old Wilbert Almanzar. An alleged member of the O.E.D gang, Almanzar is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleges Almanzar is seen on video arriving with several guns and then passing them out to others before a shooting.

Almanzar's bail is set at $50,00, and the judge stressed his crime is not just a weapons possession charge.

"Search warrants, as is mentioned, undercover buys," said Bragg. "It was a really sort of all of the above approach."

The suspects are facing murder, gun possession, transportation and trafficking charges.

