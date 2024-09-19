NYC Gridlock Alert Days 2024 are back with the start of the U.N. General Assembly

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Gridlock Alert Days begin in New York City on Monday with the United Nations General Assembly and continue through the 2024 holiday season.
Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan for the duration of the week.
The annual gathering of world leaders is set to wrap on Monday, September 30.
NYC DOT strongly encourages drivers to use alternative modes of transportation, especially on these days.
Average speeds in Midtown are under 4 miles per hour during the UNGA, officials say.
New Yorkers are encouraged to get around by using regional rail lines, the subway and bus system, ferries, cycling, and walking.
NYC DOT has identified 20 Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested.
2024 Gridlock Alert Days are:
Monday, September 23
Tuesday, September 24
Wednesday, September 25
Thursday, September 26
Friday, September 27
Wednesday, November 20
Thursday, November 21
Friday, November 22
Tuesday, November 26
Tuesday, December 3
Wednesday, December 4
Thursday, December 5
Friday, December 6
Tuesday, December 10
Wednesday, December 11
Thursday, December 12
Friday, December 13
Tuesday, December 17
Wednesday, December 18
Thursday, December 19
If you are a cyclist, based on the success of the temporary bike lane through the tunnel between E. 40th and E. 49th streets for UNGA over the past four years is back during the General Assembly.
NYC DOT is in the process of making the design permanent through a street redesign.
The barrier-protected bike lane will create an express lane for cyclists and micro-mobility users through a portion of Midtown, officials say.
For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.
