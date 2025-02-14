NYC health department warns of possible exposure to Hepatitis A at Manhattan restaurant

The NYC Health Department said a worker at a Midtown restaurant may have exposed patrons to Hepatitis A.

The NYC Health Department said a worker at a Midtown restaurant may have exposed patrons to Hepatitis A.

The NYC Health Department said a worker at a Midtown restaurant may have exposed patrons to Hepatitis A.

The NYC Health Department said a worker at a Midtown restaurant may have exposed patrons to Hepatitis A.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department says a food handler at a restaurant in Midtown, Manhattan, might have exposed patrons to Hepatitis A.

Anyone who dined at ilili Restaurant at 236 Fifth Avenue from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 should get a Hep A vaccination.

Additionally, anyone who ate at the restaurant from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9 should monitor for symptoms for the next seven weeks.

Those symptoms include yellow eyes and skin, fatigue, abdominal pain and nausea.

Visit a doctor immediately if you experience any of those symptoms.

"We are urging these restaurant patrons to consult with their providers and get the hepatitis A vaccine as a precautionary measure," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. "If people experience symptoms like yellowing of eyes and skin, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea, they should see a doctor immediately, especially if you have not had two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. This incident serves as an important reminder to stay up to date with current vaccination recommendations, and to always wash your hands thoroughly to prevent the spread of disease."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.