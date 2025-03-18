Suspected third cat death in NYC connected to recalled pet food possibly tainted with bird flu

If the cat death is related to the pet food possibly tainted with bird flu, it would be the third in only a few months.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department is advising residents to not feed their pets food from "Savage Cat Food" after bird flu was detected in two cats and a suspected third cat over the past two months.

All three incidents are connected to 'Savage Cat Food,' poultry packets lot number 11152026.

The brand "Savage Pet' is recalling large and small chicken boxes over bird flu concerns.

The boxes were distributed to retailers in New York as well as Pennsylvania, California, Colorado and Washington.

The FDA says people who fed cats the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu.

The Health Department recommends avoiding feeding pets raw food or raw milk, keeping your cats indoors, and if you are walking a dog outside to avoid dead animals,

