Meet the 'canine-didates' New York City's honorary Dog Mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're not already motivated to vote in the November election, then there's another election you can get behind. It's the vote for New York City's honorary Dog Mayor.

There are 16 breeds and one winner, and the sportsmanship is just as endearing as the competitors are adorable.

Kaido the mini Italian shepherd and Puccini the yorkie-poo are both in the running for NYC Dog Mayor.

"There are 16 'canine-didates,' starting off every election, and they are all from the five boroughs. They are plugged into a March Madness-style bracket," said NYC Dog Mayor Founder Steven Calabria.



The "canine-didates" are hand-selected by their social media "dogfluencer" status.

Some of the talents of the competitors range from hugging, singing, fashion and giving high fives.

Kaido is a howler!

"That is like his big thing," said pet parent Matt Fernandez. "I think we've had like 30 howling videos going viral. It's all while we're biking."

In 2022, Sally the Basset Hound became the first NYC Dog Mayor.

The election takes place via Dog Mayor NYC's Instagram stories, Facebook group and X account every Wednesday, until it's down to the last two political pooches, who face off on Nov. 4.

"I think they picked some really high-quality dogs. But there's beautiful dogs," said pet parent Leslie Riddle.

