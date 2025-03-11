NYC hotel posting missed connections on their window to help New Yorkers find love

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One hotel in Hell's Kitchen is trying to help New Yorkers find missed connections with singles they wish they could see again.

Romer Hell's Kitchen at 52nd and 8th has taken to posting some chance encounters in their window to help New Yorkers find love - because as many told us Tuesday, dating in New York isn't for the faint of heart.

"It's a novelty that you actually see someone and make a connection and we wanted to be here for the neighborhood in that way," said Briar Rose DeTomasso.

So good luck to all those out there determined to ditch the dating apps and meet someone in person.

