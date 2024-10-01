City agencies unveil high-tech advancements, participate in simulations for potential disasters

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- With hurricane season in full effect, New York City is introducing high-tech advancements to prepare for potential emergencies and disasters.

City agencies and emergency personnel took part in simulations and practiced hurricane-like drills by monitoring drone feeds.

One of the simulations involved a building where the drill called for helping victims inside a building.

The drone was used to break the window of the building and get thermal imaging cameras to locate the people trapped, while also allowing emergency management to access the feeds to share with the FDNY and NYPD.

"We will be able to get people quicker and risk our first responders less, said New York City Emergency Management Exercise Director Jose Rolon. "I believe we would be ready to go today if we needed, and we're only going to improve from here."

Eight drones were deployed during the active rescue drill, while simultaneously emergency responders were also watching the feed from a drone at Fox Beach that was used in a water rescue.

Staten Island was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy over 12 years ago, and the city has been working on an interagency response ever since.

ALSO READ: Widow of fruit vendor brutally murdered in the Bronx wants justice

Marcus Solis has the latest on the brutal murder of man as heartbroken family speaks out.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

