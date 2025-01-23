Mayor Adams holds town hall to calm fears of deportations, ICE raids at NYC churches, schools

New York City agencies told not to let ICE into schools, buildings amid Trump directive

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Trump administration says federal immigration authorities can now arrest people at sensitive locations such as churches and schools.

It follows an executive order by President Donald Trump during his first hours back in office.

A Justice Department memo followed, threatening criminal charges against state and local officials who don't cooperate with federal immigration agents.

"We want to meet with him and give him the message that he should not be tolerating, he should not be getting involved in mass deportation," said Perla Silva of Make the Road New York.

While New York remains a sanctuary city, the DOJ announcement is leaving many migrants fearful of what might come next for their families.

During a town hall in Corona, Queens Wednesday night, Mayor Eric Adams addressed those concerns from community members who are now worried about deportation and ICE arrests in city schools and churches.

"Children should go to school. Those who need health care should go to hospitals," he said. "Those who are involved in any type of interaction, where they're victims of a crime, they should speak to law enforcement agencies. We've maintained that over and over again. And we are going to stand up for all New Yorkers, documented, and undocumented," Adams said.

While Mayor Adams' office says any federal immigration enforcement should be focused on the small number of people committing violent crimes, for several communities, they're worried.

Thursday, President Trump could sign his first piece of legislation cleared in Congress Wednesday requiring federal authorities to detain undocumented immigrants not just for felony crimes but also minor offenses.

In New York, there are more than 400,000 undocumented immigrants.

There is similar messaging in cities like Bridgeport, Connecticut, where community organizations are formulating plans to best protect and advise individuals. There, the school district has sent out a notice to inform families that no ICE agents or government officials can enter school buildings, buses or attend school events without prior authorization.

Administrators have been directed if an ICE officer arrives to secure the premises, meet the officer at the entrance, request their information, contact the superintendent's office but not to physically interfere. Rather, they are encouraged to gather as much information as possible and notify district security supervisors and the superintendent's office.

Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- plus the District of Columbia and San Francisco -- are among 22 states that sued in federal court to block Trump's order ending birthright citizenship to children of parents who are in the United States illegally.

