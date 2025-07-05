Dazzling Macy's 2025 fireworks display lights up New York City

The fireworks were fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics reached 1,000 feet (305 meters).

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- New Yorkers watched in awe as the 49th edition of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show fired over 80,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors and used projection mapping to light up the Brooklyn Bridge.

Tens of thousands of people took in the mesmerizing spectacle from bridges, shorelines, and rooftops, crowding behind barricades for a coveted front-row view.

The 25-minute fireworks show was set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser. The celebration was hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Broadway veteran who has hosted the Tony Awards three times.

The fireworks were fired from four barges on the lower East River and the pyrotechnics reached 1,000 feet (305 meters). The light show also celebrated the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"We light the sky and create tradition, bringing millions across the country together for shared experience and memory," Will Coss, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks executive producer, said in a statement.

Fireworks took various shapes; crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow and green sunbursts and strobing lemon cascades.

The fireworks last launched from the Brooklyn Bridge in 2019.

