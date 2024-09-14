Manhole explosions cause sidewalk to dislodge in Midtown East

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhole explosions caused a sidewalk to dislodge in Midtown East on Friday.
The trouble happened outside The Cosmopolitan - a high-rise condo on East 48th Street between 3rd Ave and Lexington Ave.
Firefighters were already at the scene when the explosion occurred because people at a nearby restaurant smelled smoke and called 911.
Eyewitnesses say the manholes shot about five feet in the air.
No injuries were reported.
