  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Manhole explosions cause sidewalk to dislodge in Midtown East

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 2:41AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhole explosions caused a sidewalk to dislodge in Midtown East on Friday.

The trouble happened outside The Cosmopolitan - a high-rise condo on East 48th Street between 3rd Ave and Lexington Ave.

Firefighters were already at the scene when the explosion occurred because people at a nearby restaurant smelled smoke and called 911.

Eyewitnesses say the manholes shot about five feet in the air.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Father outraged after 5-year-old girl left in van for 3 hours in Queens

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the child's father.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW