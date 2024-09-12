Mayor Adams joins Eyewitness News to talk about 9/11 memorial, presidential debate, FBI probe

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the eyes of the Tri-State, and the country, in Lower Manhattan Wednesday for the memorial service for victims of September 11th, one person not present was New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who could not attend due to COVID.

Instead, the mayor held a small ceremony of his own, carrying a wreath from Gracie Mansion to the backyard: the East River.

And while he could not attend 9/11 services in the morning, the mayor did take time in the evening to join Eyewitness News from his home.

Mayor Adams talked about the September 11th ceremony and what the day means to New York, and the rest of the world.

He offered his takeaways from Tuesday night's presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The mayor also addressed a topic on the minds of many New Yorkers: the ongoing federal investigations into City Hall and the NYPD.

You can watch his full interview in the media player above.

