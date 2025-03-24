Mayor Eric Adams criticizes challenger Andrew Cuomo, reaffirms he's running as a democrat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If there's doubt that the Democratic party primary for mayor of New York City will be a nasty affair, the events Monday have locked that into place.

There are 9 candidates, but 2 of the best known, Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, each under attack with claims they're drenched in Trump connections.

Most of the attention is going toward incumbent Eric Adams.

"I know what I'm doing," Adams said on Monday.

Adams wants New Yorkers to know that he is running for re-election despite the fact that he's skipped every candidate forum in the race.

Unlike the other candidates, he's held no rallies and hasn't run a single campaign ad.

At his weekly open forum Q &A, Adams told reporters he's in it to win it.

"I know what I'm doing. That's all I can say to you," Adams said.

The mayor has the advantage of being the mayor including getting daily news coverage and TV time he doesn't have to pay for.

"Give me your definition of campaigning. Going to houses of worship? I do that. Going to town hall meetings? I do that. Going into the streets and shake hands with people? I do that. Kiss babies? I do that," Adams said.

Adams took aim at former governor Andrew Cuomo, who is actually running a campaign. But his appearances are tightly controlled.

"He's in this bubble. You can't even get near him. He's not doing this. You can't even get near him. He controls walking in. He controls walking out. He's not answering questions from you. And is he on-does that make him 'on the campaign trail?'" Adams said.

But for now, the mayor is mostly pulling his punches. Even as the others question his competence and his ethics.

"We're not living up to our values when there's corruption at City Hall," mayoral candidate Brad Lander said.

"I promise to bring to you competence not cronyism," mayoral candidate Adrienne Adams said.

As endorsements go to his opponents, his approval rating sits at just 20%.

"You've got an uphill struggle-fundraising, opinion polls-you've been through a lot. The city's been through a lot. Why? Why do you want a second term?" Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett asks.

"I just really, really want to apologize to New Yorkers for this whole bogus investigation that went on. And I think time is going to be kind to me. Getting us out of COVID, getting us out of the migrant, asylum seeker crisis, bringing down crime, breaking records on housing. If I'm able to do it for another four years, we're going to continue to turn the city around. That's why I'm running," Adams said.

