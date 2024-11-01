NYC Mayor Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed

NYC Mayor Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed

NYC Mayor Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed N.J. Burkett has the latest details on Mayor Adams' trial date.

NYC Mayor Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed N.J. Burkett has the latest details on Mayor Adams' trial date.

NYC Mayor Adams gets April 2025 trial date as his lawyers fight to get bribery charge tossed N.J. Burkett has the latest details on Mayor Adams' trial date.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will stand trial on April 21, 2025 on federal corruption charges, Judge Dale Ho said Friday.

The date upset the defense, which argued for a schedule that could end the trial no later than early April to accommodate "grave, grave Democratic concerns," namely the mayor's reelection campaign.

The defense argued Adams needed resolution of the criminal case by the time the New York City ballot is set in the spring.

"There is a point in early April when people know who is on the ballot," defense attorney Alex Spiro said. "He's either running with this hanging over his head or he's running with this over."

Judge Ho said "I appreciate the interest In speedy trial that any defendant has but particularly that Mayor Adams has given the election cycle. But I also have to be realistic about what I think can get done."

The development comes as Adams returned to court Friday, sitting stoically as his lawyers fought to eliminate a key charge in the federal corruption indictment that threatens his political future.

The Democrat's lawyers are fighting to throw out a bribery charge, one of five counts in a case that U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho said will go to trial April 21, 2025.

They argued at a hearing in Manhattan federal court that the charge does not meet the federal standard of a crime, particularly after recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions redefined how bribery is prosecuted.

Prosecutors suggested Adams' lawyers were splitting hairs because, as they allege, Adams was taking bribes and exerting influence while holding a prior elected office and as he anticipated becoming mayor.

Ho said he would take the arguments "under advisement and attempt to rule shortly."

The bribery charge "does not state a federal offense" and is "insufficiently specific" to support keeping the count as part of Adams' indictment, his lawyer John Bash argued.

"The prosecutor for the United States had trouble defining what the 'quo' is here," Bash said, referring to the concept of a "quid pro quo," a Latin phrase essentially meaning "this for that," or "something for something."

The indictment, which also includes wire fraud and conspiracy charges, accuses Adams of accepting flight upgrades and other luxury travel perks valued at $100,000 along with illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals looking to buy his influence.

In exchange, prosecutors say, Adams performed political favors that benefited the Turkish government, including pressuring the fire department in 2021 to approve the opening of a diplomatic tower that it had deemed unsafe.

Adams held a different elected position at the time, Brooklyn borough president, but by then it was clear that he would become mayor.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and vowed to remain in office as he mounts his legal defense.

Bash argued the alleged perks don't meet the legal definition of bribery because they predate his time as mayor and have "nothing to do with his governmental position."

Adams' lawyers contend prosecutors are seeking to criminalize "normal and perfectly lawful acts" that Adams undertook as Brooklyn borough president before he was elected mayor.

Under the law, prosecutors must show that Adams took bribes in exchange for using his official office to exert influence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.