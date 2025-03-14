Mayor Adams marks 5 years since COVID pandemic by honoring front-line heroes at Elmhurst Hospital

Elmhurst Hospital was once called "coronavirus ground zero," where 13 patients were dying each day, including some staff members.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams marked five years since the COVID pandemic shut down the city by honoring some of the front-line heroes who risked their own lives to help others.

The mayor was at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens on Friday morning to deliver an official proclamation thanking them for their sacrifice.

Elmhurst was once called "coronavirus ground zero."

The city-run hospital was besieged by COVID-19 cases in the early days of the pandemic, with Elmhurst swelling to 230% over capacity in the first weeks.

It was estimated that 13 patients were dying each day, including some staff members.

But the mayor says New Yorkers proved to be stronger than the deadly virus.

"New York City is the greatest city on the globe, because we're made of the greatest people on the globe and they are personified by being the members of Elmhurst Hospital system, the greatest group of medical professionals on the globe," Mayor Adams said.

Saturday marks exactly five years since the city began a lockdown to try to slow the spread of COVID.

