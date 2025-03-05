Mayor Adams to testify in front of Republican House Committee on sanctuary city status

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with the mayors of Boston, Chicago and Denver, will testify in front of Congress on how sanctuary cities handled the migrant crisis.

Anticipation around Adams' testimony, particularly, is mounting as questions about his relationship with the Trump administration swirl.

The president's Justice Department directed prosecutors to drop corruption charges against the incumbent mayor. Shortly thereafter, accusations of a quid pro quo deal followed.

Adams' testimony comes as the Trump administration remains committed to their agenda to arrest, detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

The White House had already yanked $80 million in federal funding from a city bank account for its handling of housing migrants. Now, city attorneys are suing.

Mayor Adams believes the city can reduce crime -- even as a Sanctuary City. The mayor spoke at a press conference ahead of his scheduled testimony and noted that because New York City is a sanctuary city, it is not a safe haven for violent criminals.

"I just think it's unfair for cities to inherit national problems. And when you do do that, you have to step up. And I think that's what we did in the city. And I'm going to share that. I'm going to share my observations," he said.

"I want to be very clear. The federal government is responsible for immigration enforcement, and they have to do it within the constitution and within the laws. And when you come down to places like areas that they can go into or can't go into, the law is very clear. And so if there's a specific action they want to do and it falls within the constitution and the law."

In New York, city officials and advocates will rally demanding the mayor to defend immigrant New Yorkers and its long-standing Sanctuary City policies.

