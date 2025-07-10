Mamdani set to be endorsed by high-profile Democrat Rep. Adriano Espaillat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani picked up another big endorsement in his bid to become the next mayor of New York City.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat plans to announce his endorsement of Mamdani in the general election Thursday at noon.

Espaillat is one of the highest profile Democrats to do so.

Espaillat endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June, and backed Eric Adams for mayor in 2021.

Wednesday, the United Federation of Teachers union endorsed Mamdani.

"This is the campaign of working people. This is the campaign of organized labor and this is the campaign that will win in November," Mamdani said.

Since winning the Democratic primary, Mamdani has gained the support of several unions that once backed Andrew Cuomo. He also has the support of the Hotel Trades Council, the New York State Nurses Association, SEIU 32BJ, and the New York City Central Labor Council.

Mamdani describes himself as a democratic socialist. But Tuesday, President Donald Trump incorrectly labeled Mamdani a "communist" and suggested that he would somehow take over the city if Mamdani were elected.

"If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to," Trump said.

Mamdani dismissed the threat, to a point.

"Public education at large is under attack from an authoritarian administration in Washington, D.C.," he said. "Donald Trump would love nothing more than to continue to hack away at one of the beacons of light in our city, which is our education system."

The biggest single union in New York is DC 37, which endorsed Council Speaker Adrienne Adams in the primary, and has yet to endorse in the general election.

