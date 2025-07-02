Mamdani rallies union support as Cuomo responds to call to leave race, Adams questioned about Trump

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani rallied the support of labor unions on Wednesday as Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams faced questions in the race for New York City mayor.

Mamdani celebrated his primary victory with members of several labor unions, including 32BJ SEIU, New York State Nurses Association, and NY City Central Labor Council.

As well as the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, the same union that endorsed Cuomo less than three weeks ago when he was vying for the Democratic nomination.

The primary did not go Cuomo's way, but the former governor is still considering running against Mamdani and current mayor Adams.

On Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton called on Cuomo to drop out of the race in an appearance on MSNBC.

"I think, in the best interest of the legacy of Andrew Cuomo, that he ought to let them have the one-on-one race. He can endorse one or the other, and let them have a battle over what is best for New York," Sharpton said.

Cuomo's camp responded by saying, in part, "Most New Yorkers are not Trumpers, and most New Yorkers are not socialists -- the majority lies in the middle."

The Trump reference is a dig at Adams, who is running as an independent and insists he is independent of presidential influence.

But when asked whether he would condemn the president's threats to look into Mamdani's citizenship, he demurred.

"Everyone is going to pull me off my records of providing for the city. I'm going to deliver for new Yorkers," Adams said.

Mamdani takes issue with the fact that Adams won't denounce Trump's rhetoric.

"I do not need eric adams to agree with me but to have this be beyond the pale it shows cases the ways he has sacrificed the city and all we stand for in the interests of himself," Mamdani said.

