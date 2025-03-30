NYC Mayoral candidates picking up more endorsements

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With less than three months until the primary, the New York City mayoral candidates are picking up more endorsements and trying to appeal to Democrats wary of President Donald Trump's agenda and of political scandal. They are also focusing on on quality-of-life issues in the city.

"You want to be called a progressive party? I'll tell you what. You have to make progress," said Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking at the Abyssinian Baptist Church Sunday service, Andrew Cuomo blasted President Trump for dividing Americans, and Democrats for not doing more to provide an appealing alternative.

However, Cuomo is not among the democratic mayoral candidates getting the endorsement this weekend of the state Working Families Party, which tends to lean more to the left.

It's chosen a slate of four candidates - Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, Zohran Mamdani and Zellnor Myrie and is urging democrats to rank all four of them when they use rank-choice voting in the June primary.

"And to keep Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo off your ballot, these are the candidates who are ready to move us forward. We do not have to replace one scandal- ridden politician with another," said Jasmine Gripper of the NYS Working Families Party.

The four candidates were all there to accept the endorsement on Sunday and are focusing on issues like public safety and affordability.

"This is a city that has been built by working people, and yet it is pushing those same people out of the city that they call home," said Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

They were trying to set themselves apart from Mayor Eric Adams, and the former governor, who is ahead of everyone in the polls.

"We can't go back to another mayor who brings Trump-like scandal with them and does not prioritize New Yorkers," said NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

For his part, Mayor Adams defended a project most of his opponents have criticized as wasteful: A 16-agency public safety training facility at the NYPD academy campus.

"We're not going to listen to those defund-the policers. We're not going to listen to those who created laws that attempted to make our city unsafe in the first place. Now, talk about how do we fix the problems that they created? We're going to move forward with the Public Safety Academy, and we're going to ensure that we train all of our law enforcement with the level of training that they deserve," said Adams.

Late Sunday afternoon, Cuomo added another endorsement to his growing list: This one from the Queens Democratic party, and its chairman, Congressman Gregory Meeks.

