NYC mayoral candidates face off in debate, address big question: 'Who can take on Trump?'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On a contentious debate stage Thursday night, candidates running for New York City mayor didn't agree on much, but they did agree that whoever wins City Hall, needs to be able to take on President Donald Trump.

"Who can take on Donald Trump? That is the big question. He sent troops into cities all across this country but he never sent them into New York when I was there and he never will when I am mayor," Cuomo said.

Out of the gate, Cuomo, the perceived frontrunner tried to frame the race, and define the debate on his own terms, as question of who's tough enough to take on the president.

"Donald Trump only picks fights he can win. He cannot win a fight with me," Cuomo said.

But with polls showing the surging Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani closing in, the gloves were off.

The former governor tried to snuff out his biggest threat.

The assembly member smelled blood in the water. It was all out political combat.

"Experience matters and I think inexperience is dangerous in this case," Cuomo said. "Mr. Mamdani had a staff of five people. You're now going to run a staff of 300,000 employees. He's never dealt with the City Council, he's never dealt with the Congress, he's never dealt with the legislature. He's never negotiated with a union. He's never built anything. He's never dealt with a natural emergency, he's never dealt with a hurricane, a flood, etc. He's never done any of the essentials and now you have Donald Trump on top of all of that."

Mamdani fired back.

"To Mr. Cuomo. I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never cut Medicaid," Mamdani said. "I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment. I have never sued for their gynecological records, and I have never done those things because I am not you Mr. Cuomo. And furthermore, the name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I. You should learn how to say it."

The topic of the debate also turned to the candidate's views on Israel.

"I'm not antiSemitic, I'm not divisive," Cuomo said. "I didn't say I would boycott Israel. I didn't say I would divest from Israel. I didn't say I would sanction Israel. I don't give forums to antiSemites. I don't give forums to extremists who blame America for 911."

"It is ridiculous to hear Mr. Cuomo talk about himself as a man of unity, when just yesterday, we found out that his Super PAC was sending mail that artificially darkened and lengthened my beard to stoke the very fears of that division in this city," Mamdani said. "The reason he doesn't have a message for Muslim New Yorkers is because he has nothing to say to us."

If elected Cuomo would be the oldest mayor at 67 years old next year. Mamdani would be the youngest at 34.

The campaign has effectively turned into a two-person race, but there were seven candidates on stage, and this is the final stretch in the Democratic primary for the New York City mayor.

So, the frontrunner took a barrage of incoming fire.

"Let's be clear he has experience, but leadership is not inviting 25-year-old young women into his office as he admitted he did and then asking him about their dating life if they'd be open to dating older men," said Comptroller Brad Lander. "You've, you've never taken responsibility for one single thing you've done in your entire life. One single thing. You should try it some time."

Democratic socialist Mamdani meanwhile, was on the defense about his position on police.

"Andrew Cuomo, Republican billionaire donors have been lying about me on our television screens, and right now, I will not defund the police," Mamdani said. "I will work with the police because I believe the police have a critical role to play in creating public service, public safety. "

There were some issues where all candidate agreed. No one thinks closing Rikers Island by 2027 is possible.

All of them support an expansion on red light cameras and street vendors.

Only Cuomo and Mamdani believe legal cannabis shops are good for the city.

Primary day is June 24, but we are only two days out from the start of early voting.

