Mayoral candidates vow to address rising antisemitism

Crystak Cranmore has the latest from City Hall.

Crystak Cranmore has the latest from City Hall.

Crystak Cranmore has the latest from City Hall.

Crystak Cranmore has the latest from City Hall.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The race for New York City mayor is heating up.

Some candidates are fighting back against comments from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who claimed some contenders have aligned themselves with "forces of antisemitism."

Polls show Cuomo leading and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Momdani currently sits at number 2.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces Thursday deadline to officially register for the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Cuomo addressed a crowd at the West Side Institutional Synagogue on the Upper West Side Tuesday night.

He focused on antisemitism. and took aim at the Democratic Socialists of America -- a group he argued that is part of the "forces of antisemitism and pro-Palestinian policies."

Cuomo attacked Mamdani, a DSA member who has recently climbed in the mayoral race polls.

He also fired at City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is Jewish, saying city officials have supported the most aggressive anti-israel policies.

In response to Cuomo's claims, a spokesperson for Lander released a statement saying, in part, "Andrew Cuomo has literally been sued by Jewish leaders for acts of antisemitism, and has a disgusting history of exploiting Jewish suffering for his political gain."

Lander is New York City's highest ranking Jewish official.

He will be holding a press conference at 9:30 Wednesday morning to respond to Gov Cuomo.