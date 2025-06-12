Brooklyn diners digest biggest issues for next mayor of New York City to solve

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Inside Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights, conversation is served daily and there is a menu of topics that the next mayor of New York City must digest.

"There needs to be better policing and safety for the people like this, riding the trains in the streets all times of the day," said Julie Stevens of Canarsie.

Others at the diner were concerned with what is going on across the globe.

"Palestine really is something deeply close to my heart and lots of friends and comrades in Palestine and have been watching," said Conor Foley of Brooklyn Heights.

Eyewitness News pulled up a chair to sink our teeth into the top issues facing voters.

"Affordability. I'm actually a big Zohran fan, and I believe that we should have frozen rents, we should have free buses, and we should make the city as affordable as possible," said Nathan Dudley from Bed-Stuy.

"I would add criminal justice reform, because I think that's been a failure so far and a great disappointment," said Richard Greene of Carroll Gardens.

Some voters shared what they hope the next mayor starts to tackle right away.

"I think it's going to take time, we know that nothing happens overnight. But, you know, obviously, all of the affordable housing issues is a big crisis for many Americans, and especially right for us here in New York City," said Jackie Davis of Queensbridge.

Others reflected on how what is happening nationally is likely to have a big impact on the local election.

That is why the group of voters gathers at the diner every week to fill out post cards, encouraging people from all over to get out and vote.

Early voting starts Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 22.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 24.

