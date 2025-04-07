New York City mayoral candidates to join forum on public safety

NEW YORK -- As the race for New York City mayor continues, many of the candidates will have another opportunity to state their case on several hot button issues important to New Yorkers from crime to street safety, and how they can move the city forward if elected.

The candidates will gather for a public safety forum at Hunter College.

While seven of the candidates are confirmed for Monday's forum, which is being co-hosted by Vital City and CUNY's Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

Noticeably missing this morning will be two of the most popular names in Mayor Eric Adams and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The last time these candidates shared the stage was at last weeks National Action Network Convention.

Over the weekend, another endorsement for Andrew Cuomo.

The Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Johnson of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem released a video saying he's backing Cuomo.

It shows the two men together, talking to each other and potential voters.

Johnson says Cuomo is the most qualified candidate to create affordable housing, revitalize the economy, and reduce crime.

All of these twists and turns come following las Thursday's deadline for candidates to turn in thier petitions to the board of elections.

We were right there as some candidates handed over stacks of papers full of thousands of signatures to the Board of Elections and secured their spot in the Democratic primary.

As we reported, someone who didn't turn in their paperwork last week was Mayor Adams.

He will forego the Democratic primary and run as an independent in the general election.

