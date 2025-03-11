Mayor Eric Adams vows to start re-election campaign 'very soon'

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- As the candidates running for New York City mayor begin to position themselves in the race, Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to start his re-election campaign, "very soon."

On Tuesday, Mayor Adams insisted that he is running for re-election, even though it may not look like it.

"I'm a solid, solid campaigner," he said. "I know how to articulate a message that's clear and crisp and that's what I'm going to do. And I'm going to enjoy every moment of selling my product to the people of this city-how I made life better for New Yorkers. That's what-that's what I'm going to do."

However, unlike 2021, the mayor has not campaigned so far. He has not named a campaign manager and there are no "Adams for Mayor" signs to be seen on city streets.

Unlike former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who's notched three major union endorsements in three weeks, Mayor Adams has not announced any. On Tuesday, he told reporters that hardly matters.

"The people, the voters-the people who voted me in-that's what I'm looking for support," he said. "Endorsements don't win races; knocking on doors do."

The mayor's major opponents are all running aggressively and spending millions in the process. According to recent filings, Adams has raised $4.3 million, most of which he hasn't touched. For the moment, he is using his visibility as mayor, running on his record and accusing the others of moving to the center.

"I said, 'We're going to bring down crime.' We brought down crime. Just as I said we were going to build housing units, we broke records in housing units," he said. "Just as I stated, 'We're going to make the subway system safe,' we made the subway system safe. They're going to say what they're going to do. I'm going to be able to say what I've done."

