Candidates speak out as Cuomo's possible run looms large over NYC mayor's race

In the race to become New York City's next mayor, all eyes are on the potential candidacy of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

City Comptroller Brad Lander did not hold back Tuesday when asked about the prospect of a Cuomo comeback campaign.

"I don't believe that New Yorkers want to trade one corrupt chaos agent for another," Lander said.

Lander is running for mayor in a democratic field that includes two other progressives: State Senators Zellnor Myrie and Jessica Ramos. There's socialist assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former comptroller Scott Stringer.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams, a centrist, doubled-down on his decision to run despite his criminal indictment, his perceived loyalty to Donald Trump, and the turmoil that has rocked City Hall.

"Yes, I'm running. Petitions will be in the streets. So please, if you see one with my name on it, please sign it," Adams said.

After watching from the sidelines, Cuomo is expected to step in. Regarded by some as a skilled crisis manager, the former governor resigned in disgrace in 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and questions about COVID deaths in nursing homes.

"He's got to run a campaign that is less exposes him to these kinds of allegations and more about performance on particular issues that people care about," veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said.

4. Sheinkopf believes changing priorities could help Cuomo.

"People are not interested in ethics right now. They're interested in a cleaner city, a safer city and a more hospitable city," he said.

5. Stringer sees it differently.

"It's hard to imagine New Yorkers would ever want go back to living under his toxic, ineffective leadership," Stringer said.

For New Yorkers with short memories, Stringer and the others are sure to offer some help. Cuomo is expected to declare his candidacy, perhaps as soon as this weekend.

