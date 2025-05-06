Migrant teens, between 12 and 19 years old, arrested in assault on NYPD officers in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested several young suspected gang members after an alleged assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square last week.

The suspects range in age from 12 years old to 19 years old.

Investigators say the teens confronted their victims in the heart of Times Square, then surrounded them. A video posted to social media shows two police officers being attacked while trying to stop the robbery.

"The officers engaged the group and attempted to break up what appeared to be a 'wolf pack' style robbery, instead, they were ambushed, pelted with scooters, basketballs and other makeshift weapons," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Five are under arrest and one of them posted a picture to social media, while inside the precinct, flashing gang signs in defiance.

"Think about that selfie, right? Think about all we're talking about those individuals, instead of showing remorse while they're cuffed in jail, decide to take a selfie, throwing up gang signs," said NYPD Asst. Chief Jason Savino. "It plays to exactly what we're talking about."

How the teens managed to use a cellphone while in custody is being investigated.

Mayor Eric Adams says the suspects are members of a Times Square gang known as Diablos de la 42, described as an offshoot of Tren de Aragua, the violent Venezuelan gang.

Authorities say they are the teens who rob people in Central Park and in the subway.

"Can you imagine being in Central Park and having 20 people around you while you sit on the subway station or on a train and having 13 people surround you? How intimidating that is? They are committing crimes and they have a total disregard for law enforcement," Adams said.

Three others are still being sought.

Tisch says those in custody have several prior arrests.

"This is not low level crime, it's organized violence carried out by gang members that we've already taken off the streets for preying on New Yorkers," Tisch said. "And now they're back ambushing cops in the middle of Times Square. It's not a fluke. It's a system failure.

