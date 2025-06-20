Exclusive: Mother, baby allegedly pepper sprayed on subway after man asked to use her cell phone

LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- A mother and her baby were sprayed in the face with what she believes to be pepper spray while riding the subway.

The mother exclusively spoke to Eyewitness News about the incident around 11 a.m. on Friday.

She says it happened because she refused to get the man to use her cell phone on an M train near the Court Street 23rd Street station in Long Island City.

"He just came out of nowhere and did that to me," the 25-year-old mom says.

She said all of a sudden her eye started burning and she was struggling to breathe.

"A guy just came out of nowhere, and he throws the pepper spray to me and my child," the mother said.

She says she ran out of the station after the attack, clutching her baby who had also been sprayed.

"I was just crying, thinking about my baby, trying to relax myself, trying to calm myself, because if I will be more nervous, it's nothing it was not going to be worth it, to be honest. So I was just trying to calm myself. But at the same time I was in really, really scary. I was crying. I was screaming to the people like, you know, get out of the train because somebody is here trying to do something bad to us," the mother said.

The 25-year-old says the attacker is someone she had a brief interaction with on the platform of the 36th Street Station.

She says the man had asked her to borrow her phone and she said no.

Police are looking for the man wanted in connection with the attack.

The mother and her 11-month-old daughter were able to walk out of the emergency room at Mount Sinai Queens Friday afternoon.

While the mom and baby are now OK physically, the mother said this random attack has rattled her sense of security.

"People they just come to you out of nowhere and trying to do something bad to you. And you the only thing that you're trying to get is home. This is something that I can't even think about it anymore, that I'm just trying to be calm," she said.

