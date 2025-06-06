Neighborhood Eats: Buba Bureka bakes savory Middle Eastern pastry in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to Lower Manhattan for a toasty and savory bite.

Buba Bureka is a breakfast and lunch takeout-style shop in Greenwich Village specializing in a Middle Eastern pastry known as burekas.

"I remember all my childhood and my parents before they dropped me off at school, and Fridays we are stopping in the local bakery getting the box of burekas fresh, hot from the oven," head chef Ben Siman Tov said. "And I just wanted to bring this experience that I had as a child here to the city. I feel that it's great for the ecosystem here."

According to Siman Tov, burekas is the exact translation in his culture to that of an American pizza.

"So like, you're a little hungry, on the way to a dinner, after party you want to have a snack like drunk with friends -- that's exactly the occasion to have burekas," he said. "If we take spanakopita and calzone and they had the baby, this is the baby."

Siman Tov says burekas are flaky, buttery and savory and usually come in traditional fillings like cheese, potato and spinach. Burekas also come with different toppings and fixings on the side, including freshly grated tomatoes, their version of salsa verde, olives, pickles and tahini.

"We have other two flavors: spinach artichoke. It's our take on the classic spinach. We wanted to make something that will be more approachable to the American crowd that is not familiar with that product," Siman Tov said.

At Buba Bureka, Siman Tov says a delicious box of burekas is made with real ingredients and that nothing is pre-made. "It's bright in color, it's looking beautiful, it's different texture. It's something new that people just want to try," he said.

In the end, Siman Tov is appreciative of the opportunity to share a part of his food culture with New Yorkers.

"To be able to have them trying my food and experiencing for the first time, it's amazing. Also being out in the real world and seeing people excited about these products, excited about my grandfather's food is like the biggest feeling for me," Siman Tov said. "Our concept is that I really see next to my window, I see people eating the food. So, I see the reactions in real time, it's very special. As a chef and yeah, couldn't be more grateful for it."

You can learn more about the restaurant on the Buba Bureka website.

