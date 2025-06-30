Neighborhood Eats: Cha Kee features Hong Kong diner food by day and Japanese hot pot by night

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this week's Neighborhood Eats, we know it can be hard enough to run one restaurant here in New York City.

But there's a spot in Chinatown that is running two restaurants out of the same kitchen.

Cha Kee in Chinatown features Hong Kong diner style food by day and then Japanese hot pot at night.

"Cha Kee that most people that you know, there's a famous dishes, they pop churros, they put you Kiwis. So, I take beef noodle chow fun," said Chef Koji-San, Cha Kee.

He said some customers shop late and they wanted to accommodate that.

"Suddenly we change to a Japanese food and they're like, oh, what's this? Some people would try it and then it Oh, nice hot pot, you know from the time," Koji-San said.

He said they have delicious food at a reasonable price, and takes joy in the fact that they've seen people come with friends, children, and grow up over the years.

"It's kind of like a dream come true," he said. "We have good food here. You got to come in. Try it.

Chef Koji-San said the Japanese hot pot is full of collagen in the broth and protein, so it's basically like getting a facial with your dinner!

You can learn more about the restaurant on the Cha Kee website.

