NYC DOT unveils new, wider bike lanes along 5 Manhattan avenues

SOHO (WABC) -- A new cycle of safety was unveiled on Manhattan's streets.

On Wednesday, city leaders cut the ribbon on a new wider bike lane on Sixth Avenue in SoHo.

The project is part of the Adams administration's push for safer streets.

The city's Department of Transportation says it has also completed major safety upgrades on First, Second, Seventh, and Tenth Avenues.

The DOT says the redesigns will better protect cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers while supporting the city's record-breaking growth in biking.

"By repurposing a vehicle travel lane we not only create a safe cyclist space, but we also added new pedestrian islands to shorten the time it takes to cross the street," DOT officials said.

Studies show that protected bike lanes reduce serious injuries by nearly 20 percent.

