Staten Island man sues NYC, says $800 ticket from noise camera for driving his Lamborghini is unfair

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man from Staten Island is suing New York City after receiving a noise violation for driving his Lamborghini outside the Lincoln Tunnel.

Late in 2023, Anthony Aquilino was heading west on West 41st Street when this camera caught him just outside the Lincoln Tunnel.

Aquilino says the $800 punishment is unfair because he's never made any modifications to make the car sound any louder and the only way to avoid future fines is to sell his prized possession.

"As you see the car right now, is how it was delivered from Lamborghini-from Italy to America," Aquilino said.

Over the past two years, the city has been quietly installing "noise cameras" in the five boroughs.

Designed to detect noisy cars and trucks and issue violations, like speed cameras.

Supporters of the cameras say noise is noise.

"The noise camera program was instituted to address any vehicle that is disrupting the local community," he said in a statement. New Yorkers have a right to a peaceful night of sleep, and that's what our program aims to achieve," City Councilmember Keith Powers said.

Anthony is suing the city demanding an exemption. If he loses, he says he will likely avoid driving in the city. But he says it shouldn't come to that.

"I can't change this. I can stop speeding, but I can't stop the car from sounding a certain way-especially driving at a normal rate of speed," Aquilino said.

