Officers slashed while scanning people into criminal court in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two court officers were slashed while scanning people entering criminal court in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning.

The officers were attacked while working at the metal detectors at 100 Centre Street.

One officer was slashed in the face and the other was slashed in the neck.

A third officer was pushed by the suspect into a barrier.

The court officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are said to be stable.

The suspect is a known emotionally disturbed person. He is in custody and charges are pending

It appears he pushed his way past one officer trying to stop him from coming into the courthouse and slashed the other two.

