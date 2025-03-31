New legislation pushes to make NYC outdoor dining year-round instead of seasonal

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor dining program starts on Tuesday.

So far, the Transportation Department has signed off on permits for 617 roadway set-ups and more than 1,800 sidewalk sheds.

One politician thinks those numbers should be higher.

Assembly member Tony Simone introduced a bill to make outdoor dining available year-round, calling the city's rule to allow it between April and November 'too restrictive.'

Supporters say customers and local businesses would benefit from 12 months of roadside dining.

"It's just too expensive for small business to set up a roadway cafe then take it down during the winter months, spend thousands and thousands of dollars storing it somewhere only then to set it back up," Andrew Rigie of New York City Hospitality Alliance said.

The bill's supporters say they are counting on Governor Hochul's support even though dining structures are overseen by the city's Department of Transportation.

