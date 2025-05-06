NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue announces she is stepping down

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue has announced she is stepping down after three and a half years.

She released a statement saying, "I'm incredibly proud of all we've accomplished to make our parks cleaner, greener, and more equitable, and I'm confident this important work will continue in the hands of NYC Parks' dedicated public servants."

Donoghue said she's made real investments in a more livable and equitable city from launching Vital Parks for All to expanding greenspace access and deepening community engagement through Let's Green NYC.

Donoghue said she negotiated the first meaningful changes to the lifeguard contract in 40 years to strengthen management, recruitment and coordination.

