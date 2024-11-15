Pedestrian struck and killed by box truck in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Brooklyn.

Officers responded to 4th Avenue and 60th Street in Sunset Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly walking on the pavement when he was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old driver of the truck remained on the scene and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

